ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.92.

ACLLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS ACLLF traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. 3,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89. ATCO has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

ATCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

