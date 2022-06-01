ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Shares of ATCO stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.366 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.
ATCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
