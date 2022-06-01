ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.366 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

