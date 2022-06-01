Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Atento stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. Atento has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $32.00.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,900,000.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

