Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

ATHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Athersys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATHX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,480,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,753. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.29.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 223,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Athersys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,773,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 80,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

