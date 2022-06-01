ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATIP shares. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $396.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

