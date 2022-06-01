Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

