Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of Aura Biosciences stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. 73,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,933. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aura Biosciences
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
