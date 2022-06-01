Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Given New $4.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of AUR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 83,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Innovation (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

