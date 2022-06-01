Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) PT Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 83,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Stock Target Advisor logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.