Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) PT Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 83,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $17.77.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.