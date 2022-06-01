Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) PT Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 83,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

