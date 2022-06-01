Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.35) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 516 ($6.53) to GBX 601 ($7.60) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.11) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 682.89 ($8.64).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 585.80 ($7.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 611.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 661.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 531.20 ($6.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.51). The firm has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

