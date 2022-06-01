AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target Cut to €20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from €25.00 ($26.88) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATOGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €41.00 ($44.09) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AUTO1 Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €27.20 ($29.25) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

ATOGF stock remained flat at $$11.10 during trading on Wednesday. AUTO1 Group has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

