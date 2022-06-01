Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.35.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day moving average is $232.25.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

