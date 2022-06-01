Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.35.
ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day moving average is $232.25.
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.