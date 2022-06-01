Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 14.9% in May

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of AWX opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.15.
Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.92% of Avalon at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
Featured Stories
