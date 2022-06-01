AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 17.06.

AVDX traded up 0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,641. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is 11.71. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 5.95 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The company had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.06 million. Analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AvidXchange by 102.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

