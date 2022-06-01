Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Avient has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

