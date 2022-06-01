Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page Acquires 4,565 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($25,181.43).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 430 ($5.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 384 ($4.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.67).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.69) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.83) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 480 ($6.07) to GBX 620 ($7.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 525.71 ($6.65).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

