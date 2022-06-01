AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) to report $32.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $139.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $139.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $173.15 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $174.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AxoGen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXGN stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $405.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

