Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Update

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AYLA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,118 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

