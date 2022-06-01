Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYRWF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. On average, analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

