B. Riley Boosts Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $45.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s previous close.

STNG has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $34.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,146,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 262,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.