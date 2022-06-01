Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of BBLN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. 1,189,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,887. Babylon has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Babylon will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $34,980,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

