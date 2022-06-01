Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE:BKR opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

In related news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,159,823 shares of company stock worth $2,485,953,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

