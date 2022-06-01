Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $56.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
