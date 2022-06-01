Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Ballston Spa Bancorp stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $56.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

