Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0055 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

BPCGY stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPCGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Comercial Portugues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. AlphaValue cut Banco Comercial Portugues to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

