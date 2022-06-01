Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BZUN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Baozun has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

