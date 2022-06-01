Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €90.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($96.77) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 159.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

HelloFresh stock opened at €34.62 ($37.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 34.11. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €32.54 ($34.99) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($104.84). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

