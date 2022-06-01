Barclays Initiates Coverage on Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.62.

Shares of NTR stock traded down C$3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$120.15. 659,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien has a one year low of C$71.40 and a one year high of C$147.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$108.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 17.3600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

