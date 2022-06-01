Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.05) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.54) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.86) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 300.50 ($3.80).

LMP opened at GBX 255 ($3.23) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.44. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.63).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

