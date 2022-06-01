Barclays Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price to GBX 2,550

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,820 ($48.33) to GBX 2,550 ($32.26) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,724 ($47.12) to GBX 1,758 ($22.24) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($98.68) to GBX 4,980 ($63.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 1,707.40 ($21.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,155.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,157.75. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 1,415.80 ($17.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,175 ($90.78). The company has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

