Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 94,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,048.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 164,878 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 192.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a market cap of $547.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

