Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Insider Sells $690,280.50 in Stock

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BBWI traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. 4,373,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,896. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $272,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $1,327,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $18,662,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

