Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

BBWI stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,662,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

