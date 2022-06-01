Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of BBWI opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.20.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.