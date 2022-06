Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLCO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

BLCO opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

