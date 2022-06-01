Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) vs. Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Head-To-Head Survey

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beam Global and Everspin Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $9.00 million 16.00 -$6.60 million ($0.83) -17.22 Everspin Technologies $55.15 million 2.22 $4.34 million $0.33 18.49

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beam Global and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00

Beam Global presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.95%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.11%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Beam Global.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -66.88% -25.18% -21.54% Everspin Technologies 11.38% 27.52% 17.78%

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Beam Global on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global (Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, and aerospace markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

