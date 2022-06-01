Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) will report $13.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131,200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.40 million to $64.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $981,281.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

