Belite Bio, Inc’s (NASDAQ:BLTE) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 8th

Belite Bio’s (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 8th. Belite Bio had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During Belite Bio’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of BLTE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,820. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
Belite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
