Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,781.10 ($47.84).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($38.46) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($55.41) to GBX 3,390 ($42.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($43.28) to GBX 3,289 ($41.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,660 ($46.31) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Bellway news, insider John F. Tutte acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($32.20) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($643,977.73).

BWY opened at GBX 2,335 ($29.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,438.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,826.25. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,156 ($27.28) and a one year high of GBX 3,712 ($46.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

