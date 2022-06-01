Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will report $268.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.00 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $222.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 122.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068 in the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

