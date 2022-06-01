Berenberg Bank Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £120 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £120 ($151.82) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a £105 ($132.84) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($87.93) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £120 ($151.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($145.50) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £104.75 ($132.52).

AZN opened at £104.54 ($132.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £161.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -181.49. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 7,870 ($99.57) and a 12 month high of £110 ($139.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £103.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,270.44.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

