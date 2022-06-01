Berenberg Bank Trims Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Target Price to GBX 1,250

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($17.08) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s current price.

Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.11) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 845.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,063.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of £954.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of GBX 649.58 ($8.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.08).

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Sally Bridgeland purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 848 ($10.73) per share, for a total transaction of £50,880 ($64,372.47). Also, insider Ian Simm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.44), for a total value of £19,888 ($25,161.94).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.