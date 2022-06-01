Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,883,815.28 in Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. 1,533,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,388. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.34.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Berry by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Berry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

