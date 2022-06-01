BEST (BEST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. BEST had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 252.46%. The business had revenue of $427.59 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:BEST opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. BEST has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
