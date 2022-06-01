BEST (BEST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. BEST had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 252.46%. The business had revenue of $427.59 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BEST opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. BEST has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BEST by 291.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BEST by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 105,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

