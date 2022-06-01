BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.24.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 64,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.