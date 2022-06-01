BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.24.
Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 64,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About BHP Group (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
