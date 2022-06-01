BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,000 ($37.96) in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,467.52.

BHP traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

