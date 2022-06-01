BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,000 ($37.96) in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,467.52.
BHP traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.50.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.