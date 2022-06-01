BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez Sells 8,409 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82.

BIGC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 1,370,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,647. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.90. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 419.9% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 211,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 170,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 64.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,146,000 after buying an additional 379,189 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $10,426,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

