BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $78,618.54 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $78,618.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,990.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BIGC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 1,370,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,647. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIGC. Wedbush decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $113,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,003,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 630,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

