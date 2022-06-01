Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $143.73 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $151.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.56. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

