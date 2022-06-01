BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,308 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60.
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $128,517.74.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $501,229.62.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.13. 2,291,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
