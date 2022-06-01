Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,600 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 418,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Biomerica by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of -0.50.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 29.18%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

